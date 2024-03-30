Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.17. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 57,634 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

