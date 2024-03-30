Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 4th

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1548 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 25,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

