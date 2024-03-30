Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $500.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,244,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.