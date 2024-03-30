Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Procaps Group Price Performance

PROCW remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

