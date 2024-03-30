Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Procaps Group Price Performance
PROCW remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
Procaps Group Company Profile
