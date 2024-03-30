Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.82. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 232,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFIE

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.