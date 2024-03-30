ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3606 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYHG opened at $63.92 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,861,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 491.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

