ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 32,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 19,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.