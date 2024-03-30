ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.10

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 19058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

