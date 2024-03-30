ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.96

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 1970794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 684,060 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $33,435,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $28,573,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $31,716,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

