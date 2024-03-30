ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. 1,976,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.