Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,679,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 818,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.30.
Prudential Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
