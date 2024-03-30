Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,679,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 818,511 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.30.

Prudential Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 393,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

