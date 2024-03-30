Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $6,065,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.