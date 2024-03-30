PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.87

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.87 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 227.69 ($2.88). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 161,099 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.14. The company has a market capitalization of £600.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

