Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

