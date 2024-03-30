Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 75,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,746% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,794 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.74% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

