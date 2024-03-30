Quanta Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 342,100 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

