Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

