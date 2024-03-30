Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.09. 1,017,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,194,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.