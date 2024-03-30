ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 73.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $5.75 million and $173.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00145962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

