Relay Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.07 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $3.07 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

