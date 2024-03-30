Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBRT. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

