Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

