Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,862 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.