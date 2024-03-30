Reviewing Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) & Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -563.23% -418.17% -187.70% Mastermind 8.27% 13.52% 10.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.97 -$8.06 million N/A N/A Mastermind $4.71 million N/A $390,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

Mastermind beats Mobiquity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. Its programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company customers comprise of sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. Mastermind, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

