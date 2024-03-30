Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $165,644.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

