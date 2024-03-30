Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow Sells 10,734 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

