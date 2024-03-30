Roth Mkm Cuts Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target to $19.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $27.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Direct Digital stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Direct Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

