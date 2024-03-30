Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

