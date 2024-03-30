Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.10.

NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.95. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,337,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

