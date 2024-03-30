RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

