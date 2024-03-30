Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 37.06% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Rumble Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. Rumble has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 665,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
