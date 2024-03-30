Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.48 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Safe has a total market cap of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00111720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00040415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018197 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99079654 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

