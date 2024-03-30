Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.66

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and traded as low as $21.25. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 48,093 shares trading hands.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

