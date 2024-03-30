Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.67. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,254,967 shares.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

