Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.77

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 173707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

