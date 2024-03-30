Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lessened by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

