Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

