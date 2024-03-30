Scotiabank Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.62.

TSE:DOO opened at C$90.95 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

