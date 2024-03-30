SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.61 ($0.05), with a volume of 495725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

SDX Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.01.

About SDX Energy

(Get Free Report)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.