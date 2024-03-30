SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SeaStar Medical by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ICU opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

