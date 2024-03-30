Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $663.47

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.47 ($8.38) and traded as low as GBX 658 ($8.32). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.34), with a volume of 20,640 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STB

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £125.66 million, a PE ratio of 481.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,335.77%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.