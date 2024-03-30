Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $409,028.37 and $4,509.55 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00026742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,162.55 or 0.99953703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00140420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0002151 USD and is up 1,093.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

