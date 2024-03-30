SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. 678,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,130. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,765. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments



SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

