Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

