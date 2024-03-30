Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$34.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$166.73 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%.
Senvest Capital Stock Performance
TSE:SEC opened at C$285.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Senvest Capital has a twelve month low of C$280.00 and a twelve month high of C$327.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$309.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$305.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.
Senvest Capital Company Profile
