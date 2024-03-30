Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$34.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$166.73 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

TSE:SEC opened at C$285.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Senvest Capital has a twelve month low of C$280.00 and a twelve month high of C$327.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$309.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$305.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

