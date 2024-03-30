Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 251 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.61. 225,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,563. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $197.65 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

