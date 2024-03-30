Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,928 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $50,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

