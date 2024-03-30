Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $6.38 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.41. The stock had a trading volume of 188,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,741. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.