Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $107.41. 2,137,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

