Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.24% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,410,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

